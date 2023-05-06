Sun, heat (23 degrees), the blue of the sea, an almost summer Saturday and a cycle path that will award the first pink jersey with the time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona. Giro d’Italia number 106 starts in Abruzzo from the Via Verde-Costa dei Trabocchi, which winds along the track of an abandoned railway: it is a 42 km corridor that reaches the borders with Puglia and, in the future, north to Brands.