A video of a girl dancing a solo waltz has gone viral on social media after being the only elementary school student to graduate in her class in the community of Santa Catarina, Chiapas. The staff at the Fray Víctor María Flores school decided to hold traditional celebrations for the student.

It is estimated that the town where the school is located, in the municipality of Copainalá, has about 345 inhabitants. The town has few resources and only has one kindergarten and one primary school as educational training centers.

