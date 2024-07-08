User Reddit with the nickname SolidThrowRA told the story of how her brother kicked her out of his wedding because of her outfit. She added that after that, relatives demanded a wedding gift from her.

The narrator received an invitation to her brother’s wedding a few months ago and went to great lengths to find a dress that would meet the dress code of the occasion. In the end, the dress was given to the girl by her fiancé. “It wasn’t white, it was emerald green. It had a slit up to mid-thigh and was off-the-shoulder,” she explained.

At the wedding, the heroine of the story was approached by her brother, who said that her dress looked very provocative, so more attention was paid to her than to the bride. Then he asked his sister to change or leave. The girl left the celebration in tears. In addition, her groom was not allowed to attend the wedding either.

After their honeymoon, the brother and his wife asked the girl why she hadn’t given them a wedding gift. The user admitted that she hadn’t planned on giving them anything after she was kicked out of the wedding.

“Asking for a gift after you were kicked out is mean,” “The author probably turned out to be prettier than the bride,” “They are three times wrong, because they didn’t let your groom in, threw a tantrum over the dress and demanded a gift,” the commentators were outraged.

Earlier, another Reddit user told how he found out his beloved’s condition regarding their wedding and decided to kick her out. The narrator emphasized that the bride wanted a very expensive celebration.