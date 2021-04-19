Netizens ridiculed a resident of London with an Ilizarov apparatus for growing thick hair on her leg. A related story appeared on The Sun.

According to the material, in December last year, 23-year-old Millie Mclay had an accident. The girl went in for equestrian sports, and during one of the races, a horse at high speed threw her off the saddle and crushed her shin. The tibia came out, and the Englishwoman needed the installation of the Ilizarov apparatus (a device that connects and fuses a fracture due to the formation of an interstitial callus – approx. “Lenta.ru”) to avoid amputation.

As a result, McLay lost the ability to shave her leg in the area where the machine was installed. The girl began to publish videos with home workouts on social networks in order to inspire and cheer up people in a similar situation with her example. However, netizens began to pay attention not to the metal device on her leg, but to the vegetation underneath.

Related materials

The heroine of the material admitted that she did not expect such a reaction from users. “I was shocked by the fact that they were only interested in my hair, while an iron frame was literally bolted to my leg! They write that I look like Chewbacca, that I look like a gorilla and the like. I cannot understand why people find it disgusting, because there is nothing unusual about it, it is so laid down by nature, ”she said indignantly.

McLay explained that the doctor forbade her to shave her leg because of the high risk of small hairs getting into the holes in the lower leg, which could trigger infection. “Of course, health is more important than my appearance. I don’t want my leg to be amputated because of the stupid stereotypes of society, ”the heroine of the article emphasized.

Many subscribers of the Englishwoman supported her in the comments under one of the videos in TikTok-account. “There’s some kind of metal thing on her leg, and people are worried about her hair?” “I don’t understand those angry comments. It’s just leg hair, it’s not unhygienic or anything like that. And they don’t stink “,” You are a real heroine, don’t listen to anyone! ” – they wrote.

Earlier in April, Katy Perry showed off her hairy legs on a talent show. The 36-year-old star admitted in an interview with one of the participants in the TV program that after the birth of her seven-month-old daughter Daisy, she did not have enough time for anything. After that, Perry threw her legs on the table and showed off the hair on her body. TV show judge Luke Bryan (Luke Bryan) confirmed the presence of hair on the singer: “On her legs, hair does indeed grow.”