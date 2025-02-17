A girl with advanced cancer who received car-t therapy 18 years ago still does not a trace of disease

In the magazine Nature It appears as a patient 1,144 and, although we do not know what it is called, it is the person with an advanced cancer treated with CAR-T therapies that has registered the most prolonged remission to date. 18 years have passed since that girl diagnosed with a neublastoma, a childish tumor difficult to treat that affects nerve cells and has high relapse rates, received the treatment. Until today the disease – then was extended to the bones – has remained in remission, according to the article collected on Monday in the scientific publication, which counts its case and that of 18 other children who were part of a pioneering essay carried out between 2004 and 2009 at Baylor College Medicine in Texas (United States).

CAR-T therapies, based on reprogramming immune system cells to attack tumor, are a real revolution in cancer treatment but there are very few evidence of how they work long-term. He has not given time to generate them. This monitoring over almost two decades has allowed to document, at least in one case, that the patient has not needed any other therapy and has had two healthy babies. The global survival at 15 years of the 19 essay patients was 36.8%, according to the final results of the follow -up.

When a single person is limited at the moment, “it is essential to have broader series to validate these findings and the potential therapeutic impact of new generation car-t therapies in patients with neuroblastoma,” says Luis Álvarez-Vallina, head of the Mixed cancer immunotherapy unit of the University Hospital 12 October and CNIO in statements to Science Media Center Spain.

But the case is hopeful, several experts agree, for two reasons: because it documes the long -term survival of a solid tumor – this typology of tumors the effectiveness of these therapies is less proven than in blood cancers (lymphomas and leukemia) – ; And because current treatments “have been very improved today,” says Ignacio Melero, professor of immunology at the University of Navarra also SMC.

What happened to the rest of the patients who participated in the trial? “Twelve patients died between two months and seven years after treatment due to a relapse of the neuroblasmon. Of the remaining seven patients, five continued in follow -up for at least 13 years, ”they document the group of US researchers. Some were lost track. Neuroblastoma represents 10% of pediatric tumors in Spain and is formed in the neuroblasts (immature nervous tissue) of the supreme grace, the neck, the thorax or the spinal cord.

A primitive therapy

The CAR-T therapy that was administered then is a primitive version if compared to those used now. Specifically, two cell products were infused, as described by the group of researchers: on the one hand, “activated T cells expanded with the OKT3 antibody (ATC) and specific T cells of the Epstein-Barr virus (VEB)”. Another important finding after long-distance follow-up is how these first-generation car-T cells remain in the body as the years go by.

“It seems that long-time survivors have had a longer persistence of the CAR-T and this is one of the challenges, persistence, although researchers have not investigated why,” says Marta María Alonso Roldán, a program researcher, a researcher From solid tumors at the top and the University of Navarra clinic to SMC. After the first year of therapy, an annual follow-up of the patients was carried out and peripheral blood was collected to detect transgenes derived from CAR-TC and CAR-VST: eight maintained them (42.5%) and in five of them they remained more detectable Beyond five years.

“In this essay one of the ‘tricks’ was that part of the genetically transferred lymphocytes to be CAR-T cells were specific to a virus that latently infects the majority of the population (Epstein Barr’s virus). What was intended with this was to see if they had some kind of advantage for being stimulated by viral antigens compared to unknown specificity. The advantage in the article is not clearly demonstrated, but there are some suggestive data that the specific antigens of the Epstein Barr virus are better endowed functionally, ”analyzes Melero.