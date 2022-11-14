Chiapas.- Aracely, a 14-year-old girl gave birth yesterday morning, being on a sidewalk waiting to be treated at the General Hospital of Tapachula, ChiapasMexico, unfortunately her baby lost her life.

Supposedly the minor gave birth outside the medical facilities at not receive medical carefor which it provoked great indignation in inhabitants.

The @MrElDiablo8 account shared the moment on his Twitter account along with the description, “Outside the General Hospital of Tapachula, in #Chiapas, a minor gave birth, after medical personnel made her wait more than 6 hours; Unfortunately, the baby died due to lack of care.”

During the clip that Jorge Becerrin showed, you can hear the girl’s traumatic moans and cries. lying on the floor where unfortunately her belly was torn as she did not receive professional care.

The girl was accompanied by her family, they went to the hospital located in Chiapas for a timely intervention since her water was going to break, but they denied her admission to the clinical room.

Therefore, the 14-year-old girl received help from the people who were near the place, since he couldn’t stop screaming because of his pain.

Witnesses to the incident revealed that the baby was born on the ground, so as in the video you can see, they tried to protect her with a curtain, so that the people who were in the area would not see it.

Not receiving professional help from doctors, the patient lost the baby.