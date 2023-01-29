A Russian woman with 440 g of cocaine in her stomach was detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. On the evening of January 25, a certain Yevgenia Ch. flew in from Istanbul, but was detained by customs officers, a source told Izvestia on January 29.

The resourceful girl tried to smuggle a large consignment of cocaine, however, while passing the “green corridor”, the customs officers noticed suspicious bundles in her stomach and sent her to the surgical department of one of the Moscow hospitals.

After going to the toilet, it turned out that Evgenia was carrying 90 small sealed bags. The examination showed that it was cocaine with a total weight of more than 440 grams.

A criminal case was opened against Evgenia under the article on drug smuggling on an especially large scale. She can spend up to 20 years of her life behind bars.

On January 19, in Crimea, the pawnbroker was found guilty of distributing drugs in a non-contact way and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Earlier, on January 11, it was reported that the FSB liquidated a large laboratory for the manufacture of mephedrone in Udmurtia.