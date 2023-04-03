For the first time a gender reveal party in prime time on TV: Nina Zilli and Danti are expecting a baby girl who will be called Anna Blue

During last Friday’s episode of Felicissima Sera, Pio and Amedeo’s program broadcast on Canale 5, the singers Nina Zilli and Danti have revealed the color of the baby’s bow that will soon come to brighten their lives. She will be a girl and her name will be Anna Blue.

Credit: Mediaset

It’s been months full of emotions those who are experiencing Nina Zilli and Danti. The singer and the rapper, linked since 2021, are in fact pregnant with their first child together.

The announcement of the pregnancy had come as a bit of a surprise and, above all, without the full consent of those directly involved.

The new year had just begun, in fact, when during an episode of Long live Rai 2 the presenter Biggio he had let slip the news live.

Credit: Mediaset

Nina hadn’t taken it very well and in a video Posted on social media he wrote:

This is one of the reasons announcing a pregnancy should be a personal choice! How dare you say such a thing in place of those directly involved? I leave the comments below to you, you can thank Biggio together with us. I wanted to tell YOU, my virtual family, my working family (no one knew yet😢) and also those dear friends I hadn’t seen yet, in another way. With the joy of surprising you, with the joy of someone who finally takes a little secret out of his heart and rejoices very much for sharing it with the one he loves the most.

Baby coming for Nina Zilli

The anger for Nina Zilli and Danti is now behind them and now they only think about the moment in which they will embrace the fruit of their love.

Last Friday, during the second episode of Happy Evening All Inclusive, the program conceived and conducted by comedians Pio and Amedeo, the couple organized the now customary Gender Reveal Party. The first aired on TV.

Credit: Mediaset

Taking advantage of the joy and goliardia of the stage of the two Apulian comedians, Zilli and Danti burst the big black balloon and saw many other balloons and confetti fly into the sky rose.

So it will be one little girl the first daughter of Nina Zilli. Also revealed the name: Anna Blue.