The Governor of the Murmansk region, Andrei Chibis, announced on Tuesday, March 23, that he was ready to evacuate with the help of the forces of the territorial disaster medicine center of a girl who was previously believed to have died during an avalanche on Mount Mannepakhk.

“A helicopter of disaster medicine with a children’s resuscitation team arrived in Monchegorsk on my instructions,” the head of the region noted.

Chibis explained that the tourist group from St. Petersburg, which included the girl, is now camped in an inaccessible place.

“Rescuers have reached a group of tourists, which is located in a hard-to-reach place. The girl is alive, but in critical condition. Various options for evacuation are now being considered, including by a helicopter from the Disaster Medicine Center, “RIA News»A source in the regional ministry of information policy.

On his Instagram page, the governor wrote that the evacuation is scheduled for daylight hours.

The collapse of the snow cornice in the area of ​​the village of Imandra occurred on March 22, on Monday. The schoolgirl found herself under the piles of snow. Initially, it was reported that the girl was seriously injured. Then there was information about her death, the RF IC announced the initiation of a criminal case.

On March 23, rescuers found out that the girl, who had previously been declared dead, is actually showing signs of life.