A 13-year-old girl was shot dead while selling candy in the garage of his house, in the Villas de San Juan neighborhood in Lion.

At around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, the girl identified as Fernanda Guadalupe was attacked outside her home at the Eugenio “El Mono” Ateraza Circuit.

The attacker was a man, who shot him three times in the head and then he got on a motorcycle where another subject was waiting for him.

The girl’s father returned and a neighbor told him that Lupita was bleeding from her face, AM reported.

Neighbors reported the attack to the Single Emergency System 911, municipal police officers went to the site and paramedics, who confirmed the death of the teenager.

A search for the attackers was carried out but no results were obtained. The Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office must investigate this femicide.

On Thursday, September 19, 16 people were murdered in Guanajuatoaccording to the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).