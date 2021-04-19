Firefighters in Moscow rescued a girl who fell into the river from the Bolshoy Kamenny Bridge. About this on Monday, April 19, reported press service of the Moscow State Administration of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The incident took place on the afternoon of April 19. Rescuers were on their way from a call when the squad leader Rushan Ablyazov noticed how something fell from the bridge into the water. Looking closely, the rescuers realized that it was a girl and rushed to the rescue. The working brigade had a lifebuoy nearby, which was thrown by a drowning woman. Despite this, the girl could not get out of the water on her own, writes RIAMO…

They decided to tie up one of the rescuers and lower them into the water. As soon as the victim was lifted out of the water, before the arrival of the doctors, the girl warmed up in a fire engine, writes NSN… The girl refused hospitalization. As writes Federal News Agency, she plunged into the water trying to take a spectacular selfie.

In August last year, it was reported that a schoolgirl fell from a bridge in the Omsk region. The girl tried to take a selfie. After falling into the water, the minor lost consciousness. Law enforcement officers dragged the girl ashore and handed over to doctors.