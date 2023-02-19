The sad-eyed girl must be about 10 or 12 years old. She hardly moves as she stares at the mobile phone camera. When she moves, her gestures are slow and languid. The man recording the video sees her and screams in amazement and excitement.

“Here’s someone! Here’s someone!”

But with him there is no one else, just a leaden light and the silence of the snowfall. They are somewhere in southeastern Turkey, an area that has just been devastated by two magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes.

The man approaches the girl, whose body is trapped from the chest down in the collapsed concrete. It looks like they don’t know each other.

“Are you thirsty?” he asks.

“I’m cold,” the girl replies. “My brother is here too.”

“Can you move?”

“No,” she replies weakly. Despite her increasingly muffled voice, she has managed to be heard. But there is hope in her eyes. Half a day has passed since the first tremor shook the earth at four in the morning. Soon it will be dark again.

“Can you move your legs?”

“I have a hard time,” says the girl in a soft voice, difficult to understand. Now there is a new expression on her face, as if she is hiding something or she is ashamed of some personal flaw.

The snow that has fallen intermittently throughout the night and in the morning gradually spreads a cloak over the agony of the earthquake, the dead and dying, the ruins of two- or three-story houses and 15-storey blocks. or 16 plants that fell apart in a few seconds at night.

You can tell that the man filming with his mobile is not sure what to do. He alone cannot free the girl from that compact concrete mountain of terrifying weight. The two remain silent.

The girl’s eyes glaze over. Her exhaustion and her pain are written on her face.

“Stay here. I’m going to get help. We’re going to get you out of there.”

But her voice sounds unsure. This neighborhood, devastated by the earthquake, is probably far from the city center. The streets and bridges are destroyed, and help has not yet arrived. It is unlikely that it will arrive anytime soon.

Some locals who might have made it out of their ruined houses alive in the dark, snowy night must have gone elsewhere to seek shelter from the cold. But it is possible that, apart from the girl and her brother, no other family member has survived, and that is why no one is looking for her.

“Don’t go!” says the little trapped one at the end.

“I have to go, but I’ll be back,” the man replies. “I will not forget you. I’m going to get help.”

It can be seen that the girl, who has spent half a day imprisoned here alone, is already preparing to die and has no strength to oppose it.

Even so, he says again, “Don’t go!” in a soft voice like a whisper.

“I’m going to go and get you help,” the man insists, and although his tone is stronger now, we can’t quite believe him.

Here the recording of your mobile ends. We don’t know if she got help. His was one of the hundreds of desperate pleas and direct testimonials that I saw that first day, glued to the screen for hours. Like many others, the man who had filmed the trapped girl posted the video on Twitter without further additions or comment.

I have been waiting for another video showing the rescue of the little girl, but it has not arrived.

Getting help isn’t as easy as the man with the phone may have thought. According to figures released by the State, around 7,000 buildings in the area have been damaged or destroyed. The earthquake also shook Syria. In the same way that the real number of victims is surely much higher than what has been reported [según las cifras más recientes, el número de muertos ya supera los 45.000], it is likely that the number of buildings that have collapsed is also much higher. Because roads are closed and mobile phones don’t work well due to power cuts and network saturation, there is little information about what is happening in smaller cities. On Twitter and on social media we see posts that seem to indicate that some villages have been totally destroyed. But it is true?

A man searches through the rubble of a collapsed building in Hatay on Friday. Burak Kara (Getty Images)

This was the biggest earthquake in Turkey in more than 80 years and the fourth most intense that I have experienced, near or far, since my childhood. After the 1999 Marmara earthquake, which killed more than 17,000 people, I went to Yalova, one of the cities devastated by the disaster. I wandered for hours among the concrete ruins, filled with a feeling of guilt and responsibility and thinking that I should at least help remove some of the rubble, only to end up returning home without having been able to help anyone. The dramatic spectacle of that day stuck with me, along with the frustration and sadness that I want to forget without being able to.

Now those images are being displaced by new ones that I know very well. The feeling of helplessness is overwhelming.

Due to airport damage and impassable roads, it took even the biggest media conglomerates more than half a day to reach some of the big cities that the quake has turned into hellish landscapes. Half a day after the catastrophe, they reached those snowy, rainy and windswept streets to find themselves face to face with millions of people who were angrily waiting for help. According to figures made public by the Turkish state, the earthquake has affected 13.5 million inhabitants of the area. According to the World Health Organization, the consequences could reach 23 million in Turkey and Syria.

The catastrophe took on truly apocalyptic dimensions when, nine hours after the first 7.8 magnitude quake struck the earth in the dead of night, it was followed by another 7.5 magnitude quake. This second earthquake, whose epicenter was located about 100 kilometers from the previous one, forced millions of people who had been brought out into the streets by the aftershocks of the first to witness scenes of manifest horror. Crowds had been wandering the streets in search of help or food, scavenging with their bare hands, brick by brick, among the ruins of 16-story blocks reduced to rubble, or looking for a warm place under cover to take refuge. They then started recording the destruction with their mobile phones shouting “OMG! My God!” as one building after another collapsed in a matter of seconds like a house of cards, leaving behind nothing but mountains of dust.

Many people have posted these monstrous horror images on social media without a comment, caption, or even a few words to accompany them. With this they are sending two messages. The first is what its shock reveals: the awesome and overwhelming magnitude of the catastrophe. The second is the feeling of abandonment and despair, shared by the entire country and as heartbreaking as the earthquake itself.

These apocalyptic scenes have immediately awakened a moving spirit of solidarity and mutual aid, and have ignited in people the instinct to share, to gather testimonies, to leave their mark, to make their voices heard. In the rubble-strewn downtown of every major city, anyone within microphone range of a journalist seems to be yelling, “Film here, film here, we need help, we need food. Where is the Government? Where are the rescue teams?

Aid has been sent, but truckloads of supplies are stuck for hours on crowded roads hundreds of kilometers from the affected areas. People who have lost their home, their family, their loved ones, everything they had, find that nobody does anything against the fires that are beginning to break out in their cities. And so, they cut off any official vehicle, any police or government employee they come across and begin to protest. I have never seen our people so angry.

As dusk begins to fall on the second day, the noises emanating from the piles of rubble and concrete become fainter and the people on the street begin to grow accustomed to the horror. Large groups begin to congregate in front of the vans that deliver bread and food. But the anger, the bitterness, the feeling of despair for not having been prepared remain intact.

The next day I find out through social networks that there are doctors who have decided to travel long distances to lend a hand in some of the largest cities destroyed by the earthquake, but apparently there is no authority, no one in charge to direct their efforts when they arrive. To the dismay of the population, even some public hospitals have collapsed.

Two days later some aid begins to arrive in the centers of the main cities. But for many people it is too little, too late.

Orhan Pamuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2006. His latest novel is The nights of the plague.

