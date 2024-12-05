A school of Donostia has activated the anti-suicide protocol in a third-year ESO class. A student, 14 years old, has been self-harming for at least a year. Cuts are made along the arms with the blade of a pencil sharpener and abrasions are caused by rubbing the eraser on the legs. The girl has written on her desk that she wants to kill herself and has also expressed it to the teachers.

Behind this behavior there is a drama and an incorrect institutional response: the minor was torn from her home one morning in the summer of 2022; so was his little sister, who is now 9 years old. Both girls were separated from their mother and separated from each other by order of the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa.

More than two years later, each of the girls continues to live in a sheltered apartment, separated, and the mother is devastated. The three can only be seen together once a month for three hours and under the supervision of a social worker.

Again, the fake SAP

What have mother and daughters done for such a punishment? Well, the same as hundreds of ‘protective mothers’ in Spain. In mid-2017, this woman reported her partner and father of the girls for alleged sexual abuse of the little girls to the social services of the Donostia City Council. In the same way that hundreds of ‘protective mothers’ have done, this parent informed the authorities of what her daughters told her about alleged touching by the father and alleged sexual practices to which the older sister was forced. This complaint was supported by expert examinations carried out on the girls in a center specialized in abuse and sexual assault in childhood.

But the result was not a rigorous investigation into the alleged sexual abuseif not the removal of the little girls from their home, under the accusation of the mother of “instrumentalization”; This is, in essence, the same as invoking the false Parental Alienation Syndrome (PAS), prohibited its application by the childhood lawsince May 2021.

Despite this express prohibition of the law, the Provincial Council of Gipuzkoa, to whom the San Sebastian council had transferred the case, in July 2022 decreed homelessness for the two little girls and they went from living in their apartment with their mother to living in supervised apartments with educators and boys and girls with various problems. Experts in gender violence and in vicarious violence They believe that under the name of “instrumentalization” of mothers the fake SAP with “total impunity” on the part of many Public Administrations.

sexist violence

After the woman reported alleged sexual abuse of her daughters, the couple, who were not married, continued living under the same roof, although in separate rooms and with a lot of tension. Sources close to her explain that she was waiting for her complaint to be successful from the deputation and for someone to contact her to give her instructions on how to proceed. He could not prevent, these sources say, the man from continuing to live in the same apartment.

But what happened is that the sexist violence was unleashed. At Christmas 2018, while the mother’s complaint for alleged sexual abuse was sleeping in the drawer of some official of the Gipuzkoan council, the woman was attacked by the man, who also began to chase the girls through the corridor of the home.

The Ertzaintza He went to the home and opened a report. The man was eventually convicted of gender violence to ten months in prison and a 100-meter restraining order against the woman for two years. After the time of the sentence had passed – the man did not go to prison because the sentence was less than two years – this father was once again the perfect candidate for the social services of the county council to be the custodial parent of the girls.

The girls were not listened to

After an insignificant investigation by the court into the sexual abuse of the little girls, the case was dismissed without the judge considering it necessary to carry out more procedures or listen to the little girls and without taking into account the testimony of the therapist from a specialized center who had evaluated the girls at first.

Since the social services one was imposed on the mother therapybecause they blame her for “instrumentalizing” her daughters against their father, they blame her for being a bad mother. And the minors have also been punished, separating them not only from their mother but also from each other, because they blame the eldest for exerting a negative influence in relation to the figure of the father.

The purpose of the deputation is to give custody to the parent and this is stated in the specific action plans for both girls, as this media has learned. Respect for the eldest daughter, after her repeated refusals to see her father, the council technicians are no longer considering returning custody to him, but rather they consider that she return to her mother, but it is something that does not materialize, after two and a half years of forced separation.

An inexplicable punishment

The girl entered the sheltered flat when she was 12 years old and is now 14. “She is stigmatized for having been sheltered by social services; she has lost her friends; she is devastated because she has not been believed; she has been accused of lying about her father; and she has been hurting herself for more than a year without help, she only receives punishments,” says a friend of the mother.

Urgent precautionary measures

The long-awaited news that puts an end to the suffering of this girl and her mother does not arrive. “At first they were told that the girl could return home by December 2024, but now they are told no, that they were wrong and that the new date is March 2025. However, the girl is told not to wait return home on that date, but you have to continue working,” says a source close to the mother.

The mother’s lawyer has just filed a request for protection measures for the minor, asking urgent precautionary measuresgiven the girl’s frequent episodes of self-harm, “leading the mother to seriously fear for her life.” The mother asks that her daughter return home, that she leave the sheltered apartment and that the entire ordeal that her daughters suffer be put to an end.

“Since the minors have been abandoned, they have had very positive and enriching visits with their mother, as reflected in the file,” the lawsuit indicates. However, the situation has continued for more than two years. “Such positive development has no impact on the lives of the minors, it does not represent any progress or improvement in their lives, and their feelings and desires to return home to their mother are not taken care of,” the letter states.

Seven episodes of self-harm

The lawsuit states that since January 2024, the mother is aware of seven episodes of self-harm by her eldest daughter. And a few days ago he also suffered a anxiety crisis.

The girl “complains continually about the altercations that take place in the apartment, about the fear and loneliness she feels. She complains about spending long hours in a park alone, without friends (…) We have news that she has

has come to verbalize his desire to take his own life and that it has been attended to

in the school infirmary (…) and in the health center (…)”, says the lawyer in her writing.

This mother’s anguish is reflected in the lawsuit urging the precautionary measures: “(…) constantly shows him [la niña a su progenitora] It’s that she feels alone, that life sucks… And also her desire to return home to her mother and sister. He tells him that they suggest he undergo treatment and see a psychiatrist. But she doesn’t want to go because she doesn’t want to take pills.

He tells her that all his classmates at the foster home do take them.

They tell her that she has a disorder to which she responds that, if so, the

The solution is to return home.”