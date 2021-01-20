Romantic breakups are painful. And more if they are accompanied by an infidelity. The person who has been deceived usually goes through several phases: denial, disappointment, disbelief or despair are part of some of them. However, there are those who decide to quickly take action by way of revenge.

This is the case of Nicole, a user of TikTok who has wanted to make all his followers of this social network participate in the particular vendetta that he has dedicated to her ex boyfriend.

Under the title “It’s not scratching your car with a key in 2021. It’s filling everything with glitter in 2021”, he shows us how color the different rooms of the house of the boy with very bad milk.

The TikTok video went viral and already has more than 30 million views (Video Capture).

Dining room, sofa, sink, bathtub, bed … absolutely everything covered in glitter. An original revenge and very difficult to clean.

Anyone who has had to deal with a children’s birthday party knows that it is practically impossible for all the trace of colors left by this material to disappear.

What Nicole was not expecting is that the video would transcend beyond her followers (101,000) to get to have more than 30 million views. A real outrage.

The repercussion has been so great that even her ex-partner apologized to her, acknowledging that he had treated her like “shit” and that he deserved the glitter.

