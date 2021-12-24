A girl thrown by her mother into a ravine in the Saratov region has frostbite on 25% of the body surface, she may face amputation of her fingers. On December 24, the head physician of the regional children’s clinical hospital Mikhail Svinarev told about this.

He noted that some parts of the child’s body were frostbitten to the fourth, the highest degree, since the girl spent about five hours in the cold unconscious.

According to him, the clinical death in which the girl was taken to the Aktarsk hospital is explained by the fact that she was practically strangled.

“We have a risk that all this can lead to amputation of fingers and toes. Well, suffocation is severe hypoxia, damage to the brain and lungs. Therefore, while the child’s condition is critical. Plus cardiac arrest, ”he told the TV channel “360”.

Svinarev stressed that one should not expect a quick recovery, at the moment the main task of doctors is to stabilize the child’s condition.

A day earlier, the regional ministry of health said that the night before, the girl was transported from Atkarsk to the Saratov regional center by an air ambulance, and now the doctors are making heroic efforts to save her.

On December 22, two children without outer clothing were found in a rural ravine near Saratov. An ambulance was called to the scene, the arriving doctors stated the death of the boy born in 2013. A girl born in 2016 was hospitalized.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that on the morning of December 22, the 43-year-old mother was angry with the children and blocked the air access first to her son and then to her daughter with a scarf. So she kept the children until they stopped showing signs of life. After that, the woman took the children out into the street, left them in a ravine located not far from the house, and disappeared in an unknown direction.

Investigative Committee of the region opened a criminal case against the suspect under paragraph “c, d” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a young child, committed with extreme cruelty”) and part 3 of Art. 30 – pp. “A, c, d” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder of two minors, committed with extreme cruelty”).

Police officers detained a 43-year-old suspect in another city in the Saratov region.