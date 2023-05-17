The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a girl to return a vehicle to a young man and transfer the traffic violations resulting from her use of the vehicle to her traffic file, and to pay him 3,000 dirhams as compensation for using his vehicle without his permission and refusing to return it.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit asking to oblige a girl to return his vehicle without damage and in usable condition and to transfer the traffic violations contained on the vehicle to the girl’s traffic file and 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, noting that the defendant was using the vehicle owned by him and committed several traffic violations, and I have He asked her to return the vehicle, but she refused, and he supported his claim with photocopies of the criminal judgment.

And the court stated that it is decided, according to the Civil Transactions Law, that “no one may take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason. The right to use it, and not to return it, in addition to what was proven by detecting traffic violations, which showed many traffic violations on the same vehicle.

And the court concluded that the defendant’s mistake was proven, according to what was established in the criminal ruling, not to return the vehicle owned by the plaintiff, which is available with the error necessitating liability in its right. The Police and Transportation Department and the follow-up of criminal cases until the issuance of a final and final judgment and moral damage represented by his feeling of sadness and sorrow for not returning the vehicle, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to hand over the vehicle to the plaintiff and transfer the traffic violations on it from the date of its acquisition and 3000 dirhams in compensation for all damages with obligating it to pay fees and expenses.