He 72480 has been the number awarded with the Jackpot of the Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery, endowed with four million euros per series (400,000 euros per tenth), which takes place this Sunday at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

The first prize of this traditional draw It left at 11:27 a.m. and has played entirely in Logroño, specifically in administration number 6 located on Muro del Carmen street, number 4.

However, the anecdote of the draw had one in store for us that had to do, precisely, with the Gordo who had just come out. Barely half an hour later, the girls, by mistake, sang a fat second that was not such.

Aware of the error at the table, they have stopped the draw. Then, the girl who had sung the prize only managed to say: “It’s just that a boy told me to sing it”.

A failure that has not gone any further and that has remained just that, in a nice anecdote which, however, has paralyzed the hearts of all the people who came to the Teatro Real this Sunday.