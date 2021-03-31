A girl seized 46,500 dirhams from a young man, after he handed her the money in trust to deliver it to another girl, and a partial civil court in the Ras Al Khaimah Courts ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff the amount, and the expenses and attorney fees, and the misdemeanor court ruled that the defendant was imprisoned for two months for the accusation Assigned to it.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the lawsuit newspaper that the defendant had received an amount of 51 thousand dirhams from him as a trust to deliver it to another woman, but she seized the money for herself to harm him.

He explained that “he tried amicably with the plaintiff to pay the amount, and it was agreed between them to pay it in monthly installments at the rate of 1500 dirhams per month, but she did not comply and handed him 4,500 dirhams for three months, out of 51 thousand dirhams, and she still owed 46 thousand and 500 dirhams.” He continued: “After the issuance of the criminal ruling, he asked her for the remaining amount, but she refused to pay, which led him to file a civil case to claim his money.”

In the text of a partial civil judgment, it was stated that the criminal judgment has ended and a necessary chapter in the case regarding the occurrence of the criminal act, its attribution to the perpetrator, and the defendant’s preoccupation with 46 thousand and 500 dirhams for the plaintiff, has acquired the authority of the ruling issued before the civil judge, and it is not permissible for him to reconsider The dispute, especially since it has become a final ruling not to appeal against it and miss the deadlines set for challenging it legally, and then the court is bound by the penal ruling, and the defendant’s liability is occupied by an amount of 46 thousand and 500 dirhams, as the papers are empty of evidence of her performance of the obligations that he owes, or evidence of Clearance of her debt from the debt, which is what the court decides to respond to the plaintiff’s request and obligating the defendant to pay him the amount decided upon, and obligating her to pay the expenses and attorney fees.





