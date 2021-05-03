The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi canceled a first instance court ruling rejecting a lawsuit filed by a young man against his co-worker demanding that she be obliged to return the amount of 416 thousand and 400 dirhams, and the Appeal Court ruled that the defendant was obliged to return the amount.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl, demanding that her pay him an amount of 416 thousand and 400 dirhams and interest, indicating that the girl has a collegial relationship with him and that they agreed to partner in a women’s hairdresser project and that she will take the necessary measures for that based on her experience and send her the requested amount, However, it breached its commitment to establish the project and did not refund it.

The court of first instance ruled to reject the case, based on the fact that transferring funds to the girl does not benefit in itself the occurrence of lending to her, as not every handing over of money benefits the lending, and this court did not accept the plaintiff, so he appealed it and the defendant’s defense submitted a memorandum demanding that the defendant pay the amount of the claim with the legal interest.

The defense confirmed that the verdict did not understand the truth about the transfer of transfers, and also did not understand the appellant’s acknowledgment in the record of evidence collection and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that she received these sums.

The Court of Appeal confirmed that the documents confirmed that the girl had acknowledged receiving the amount of the claim but did not provide a convincing reason to adhere to not obligating her to return it as it was decided that this amount was for help. Refunding the amount in both cases, indicating that it is evident from the papers that there is no justification preventing the return of the claimed amount, and the court ruled to accept the appeal formally, and in the matter to cancel the appealed judgment and the judgment again to oblige the appellant to pay the appellant 416 thousand and 400 dirhams with legal interest 5% Annually, from the date of the judicial claim until the completion of payment, and obligating it to pay the expenses for the two levels of litigation.





