The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that an employment company must return 13,000 dirhams to a girl, and compensate her with 700 dirhams, after the company breached her employment agreement in Europe.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a company that demanded that she pay 13,000 dirhams, 2,000 dirhams in compensation, and oblige her to pay fees and expenses, noting that under an agreement with the company to employ her in Europe by emigrating outside the country for 13,000 dirhams, she took the initiative to pay the amount only That the company failed to implement its obligation, and upon its request to recover what was paid, it delayed payment, and suffered material and moral damages as a result of non-compliance with the agreement, while the representative of the company’s manager submitted a response memorandum that included a portfolio of documents that the court had seen and familiarized with its content.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the two parties to the litigation concluded a European work permit service agreement, and the company had committed to obtaining work for the plaintiff for 13 thousand dirhams, and that the latter had paid what was agreed upon, but the defendant company did not adhere to the terms of the agreement according to legal procedures, and it was proven that he did not travel The plaintiff went to Europe according to her work permit, and the company refused to return the amount without stating the reasons, and delayed the payment without legal justification, and then the defendant has breached the implementation of her obligation under the agreement, which the court orders the termination of the agreement.

The court ruled to terminate the agreement and oblige the defendant to return to the plaintiff 13 thousand dirhams, and compensation in the amount of 700 dirhams for the material damages incurred, while obliging her to pay fees and expenses.