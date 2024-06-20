A young woman complained on the Reddit forum that she could not start a new relationship because she was literally obsessed with her ex-partners. Sex expert Hope Flynn talks to Metro suggestedwhat to do in such a situation.

The girl believes that her situation is unique, since she suffers from breaking up not with one lover, but with three at once. She dated the first for four years, the second for five years, and the third for a year. “Let’s just say I don’t want them back, but I obsessively miss my past with them. So much so that I can’t enjoy dating,” she wrote.

The woman admitted that she constantly keeps in touch with all her former lovers and asked for advice on how to stop it.

Flynn pointed out that after a breakup, many people miss their ex-partners because they idealize the past. However, if this period drags on, then memories interfere with living here and now. Therefore, she advised the woman to stop communicating with men from the past and not to follow them on social networks. If it is necessary to talk to someone from below, Flynn recommended clearly defining the boundaries of these conversations.

The most important thing, according to the expert, is not to enter into a new relationship right away, but to give yourself time to recover from previous breakups.

