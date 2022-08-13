The protagonist of today’s story is Cheyanne, a young woman girl 14-year-old who lives in Colchester, a small town in the east of England. Like so many other girls, Cheyanne too decided to undergo a procedure that was supposed to make her eyebrows stand out. Too bad, however, that everything did not go as planned.

In particular, the young woman decided to apply henna on her eyebrows. Her intention was to correct some flaws that bothered her. Unfortunately, Cheyanne had major problems with this procedure. Let’s find out what happened together.

Shortly after applying henna, the 14-year-old started having one allergic reaction to the product. In detail, the young woman began to have her face completely swollen, an effect that made her almost unrecognizable. Her transfer to the hospital was timely, where she received all the appropriate medical care to solve the problem.

Specifically, Cheyanne received cortisone and painkillers and was forced to spend Christmas Eve in the hospital with her mother. Soon after, the teenager she was discharged and finally returned home where she stayed with her family. Unfortunately, however, the story does not end there. In fact, during the night, the girl’s condition worsened.

Cheyanne’s throat swelled, and so did his eyes that he couldn’t see. Immediately the young woman returned to hospital. These were the words that took care of the teenager:

She is lucky to be alive.

Chayenne, on the other hand, commented on the misadventure of which she became the protagonist with these words:

It was absolutely awful. I dyed my lashes and brows and got really excited because I was going to a party and it was Christmas. I woke up with my face all swollen and I couldn’t see anything.

His condition is currently improving, although the pain in his eyebrows, unfortunately, is still there.