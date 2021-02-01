The Al-Ain Court of Appeal upheld a court ruling of first instance requiring a girl to pay a car rental office an amount of 57,000 dirhams, the value of the rental and detention of a car with 38 days, and the court ruled rejecting the appeal and upholding the appealed judgment.

In the details, a car rental office filed a lawsuit requesting that a girl be obligated to pay him an amount of 60,350 dirhams, in addition to the delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment and obligating the defendant to fees, expenses and attorney fees, indicating that she rented a four-wheel drive car With a value of 1500 dirhams per day, but she did not return the car at the agreed date and kept it with her for 38 days, so she monitors her liability for the car’s rent of 57,000 dirhams, 2850 dirhams, value-added tax, and a traffic violation value of 500 dirhams, so the total amount is 60,350 dirhams.

The court of first instance ruled that the defendant must pay the plaintiff an amount of 57 thousand dirhams, along with the fees and expenses and 300 dirhams for attorneys’ fees, and it rejected all other requests, while this court did not obtain acceptance from the girl, so she challenged him with the appeal, and denounced the appealed judgment The error in the application of the law, indicating that it was not announced in the lawsuit, nor in the appealed judgment, which suits the nullity of the appealed judgment, and it did not sign what was later written down in the lease contract by the appellant (date of return), as the appellant distorted the contract and added False data.

The Appellant indicated that by referring to the inference record related to the criminal report filed by the appellant, it becomes clear that the remaining amount of the car rental value is 3000 dirhams, and that she paid 4000 dirhams and demanded the annulment of the appealed judgment.

While the lawyer of the appellant presented a reply note in which he explained that the appellant had been legally notified, and she was contacted by phone and her mother answered, and finally, after investigating her, it was announced by publication, indicating that the appellant had previously been convicted of a “fine”, for renting the car Failure to pay the fare, after acknowledging the accusation against her.

The court stated in the merits of the ruling that what is proven from the declaration paper in the primary case in the case was that the advertiser had been unable to implement the declaration at the address of the appellant, and then the court conducted the investigation of her, but he did not come up with any address that the court could make the announcement on, and given the negative result of the investigation, I resorted to The court of first instance has to announce it by publishing it in the lawsuit newspaper, as is included in the lawsuit papers.

The court decided to accept the appeal in form and in the matter to reject it, and to charge the appellant the fees and expenses.





