An audio message that included the phrase “God will take you” led a young (Gulf) young man to court on charges of insulting a girl through the means of communications and infringing on her safety and threatening her by saying. I obliged him to pay the expenses.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit in which she stated that the young man insulted her through the means of communications and violated her physical integrity and threatened her with the phrase “God will take you,” and demanded that he pay her 20,000 dirhams as appropriate compensation to redress the material and moral damages she sustained.

And it was stated in the verdict that it is settled judicially that the civil judge is not related to the penal ruling except in the facts in which the ruling was decided and its ruling was necessary and is not related to the ruling of acquittal unless it is based on denying the attribution of the incident to the accused, pointing out that what is established for the court is that the defendant had preceded Convicting him for insulting the plaintiff with words that humiliate and insult her and harm her honor, consideration and reputation.

She explained that with regard to compensation for material damage, it is judicially decided that the ruling for material compensation is a breach of the financial interest of the injured party, and that the damage has been achieved by having already occurred or its occurrence in the future is inevitable. In order to reject the claim for compensation for material damage, and as for the request for compensation for moral damage, it is decided that the moral damage includes what harms a person in his honor and consideration or affects his emotions, feelings and feelings, and accordingly the court orders the defendant to pay the plaintiff 6000 dirhams in compensation for the damage Literary and rejected the lawsuit in excess of that and obligated him to the expenses.





