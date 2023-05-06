Saturday, May 6, 2023, 12:54 p.m.



| Updated 2:23 p.m.

The emergency services treated a minor who suffered a traffic accident on Avenida Fabián Escribano, Beniaján. The four-year-old girl was injured when four vehicles collided with each other. At 11:33 a.m., the Murcia Region 1-1-2 Emergency Coordination Center received a call reporting the accident on Avenida Fabián Escribano, Beniaján.

An ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) traveled to the place, which treated her on site due to a bruise on her face, they report that she has been transferred to the hospital by her own means. The current condition of the injured is still unknown.