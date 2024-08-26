The girl told the portal Redditwho decided not to attend her sister’s wedding after hearing one request from the bride. Most of the portal’s users considered her dissatisfaction justified.

According to the author of the post, she and her sister, whose name is Sarah, have always had a close relationship. She added that Sarah is getting married in a few weeks. The narrator was invited to the wedding as a bridesmaid.

“Sarah is having a small wedding, maybe 30 guests. We spent months planning, making sure everything was perfect. Then about two weeks ago Sarah dropped the bomb,” the girl wrote. She claimed the bride asked her to give up her seat at the head table to her dog.

“Sarah is one of those people who simply adores her dog, Luna. Don’t get me wrong, I love animals too, but Sarah treats Luna like her own child,” the author of the publication emphasized. According to her, her sister justified the request to give up her seat to her pet by the fact that the dog is afraid of crowds, so she needs to be close to her owner. “She even said that I can sit with the other bridesmaids or find another seat somewhere else in the hall,” the narrator was indignant.

The girl told her sister that she was offended by the request and was ready to refuse the invitation to the wedding if the bride insisted on her decision. However, the relative accused her of trying to disrupt the event. Since then, the girls have not spoken.

“Your sister is crazy”, “She’s giving your seat at the head table to a dog?! And this is after you helped her with everything?”, “She chose her dog over her sister. She’s an idiot,” Reddit users criticized the bride. They also believed that if the bride’s dog does not handle crowds well, it should not be brought to the wedding.

