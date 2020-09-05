In Chuvashia, a seven-year-old woman and her father died because of a collision between a faculty bus and a automotive. About it reported within the press service of the Ministry of Inside Affairs within the republic.

The accident occurred on Friday on the thirteenth kilometer of the Avdankasy-Morgaushi-Kozmodemyansk freeway. When turning left, the motive force of the varsity bus didn’t give technique to the oncoming Lada Priora. There have been no youngsters on the bus on the time of the collision; the motive force himself was not injured.

The 34-year-old automotive driver who was driving his youngsters to high school has died. His daughter died in intensive care later. The eight-year-old son of the deceased man was hospitalized.

The division famous that each youngsters have been within the automotive with out a baby restraint and weren’t fixed.

The outcomes of the examination confirmed that each drivers have been sober on the time of the accident. A legal case has been opened in opposition to the bus driver.