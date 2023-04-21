A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after being hit by a ball when she was at the Ciudad Deportiva de Torrevieja (Alicante). The event took place shortly before seven in the evening, when the minor was on the athletics tracks that are located in the sports complex.

According to sources from the Emergency Information and Coordination Center, the intervention of the service has been requested and a unit from SAMU and another from Basic Life Support have traveled to the place.

The SAMU medical team has performed various stabilization maneuvers on the 15-year-old minor, who had head trauma.

Subsequently, the girl has been transferred to the Torrevieja hospital in the advanced life support ambulance.

Four days ago, a 12-year-old boy died after receiving another ball while playing with his friends in the schoolyard of La Salle de Sestao (Bizkaia). The minor was on the sports court of the school when he received the impact of the ball and went into cardiorespiratory arrest.