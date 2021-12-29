Glafira Rodionova from Perm was staying with her grandparents when she decided to leave a letter to Santa Claus in the forest, in which she spoke about her good grades and her dream. On New Year’s Eve, the winter wizard found the girl and personally presented the gift she dreamed of, reported on December 29 “Fifth channel“.

“Good people brought this letter to me, and then it was a matter of technology. Grandfather Frost cooperates with the police, because children often forget to write addresses, ”the magician explained.

Glafira’s dream – a professional microphone for singing – came true not only with the power of New Year’s magic and magic, but also with the help of modern technologies – social networks and caring people – elves and fairies. While walking through the woods, Galina Vinogradova saw the girl’s letter.

“I posted information on social networks that see what kind of interesting children we have, believe in a dream. And different comments began to come in on this. People suggested: let us find this girl, let’s fold and buy her gifts, ”Galina said.

When everything was ready for the New Year’s miracle, it remained to find eight-year-old Glafira in Perm and help her meet Santa Claus. The meeting took place in the park, where the girl recited poetry to the wizard, and he handed her a beautiful box with a gift for this.

According to Glafira’s mother Yana Rodionova, the girl goes to the ballet, plays the violin, and sings every day with a new microphone. Social networks noted that after such a New Year’s story, a new tradition may appear – to leave letters to Santa Claus on New Year’s Eve in the forest.

In early December, Santa Claus spoke about the difference in the dreams of adults and children. He noted that adults are often burdened with loans, and children traditionally dream of toys and sweets. Also, the winter sorcerer revealed a secret about the composition of his family. Father Frost from a Moscow estate has a wife – Mother Snowstorm. Together with them, his named granddaughter Snegurochka lives.