In Jordan, 28-year-old Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah married a girl from an ordinary family

The wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa al-Saif took place in Jordan. About it informs Al Arabiya.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II of Jordan, 28-year-old Prince Al Hussein, on June 1, married a girl from an ordinary family, the daughter of a Jordanian businessman. The bride, 29-year-old Rajwa al-Saif, who used to work as an architect in the US, was awarded the title of princess. The wedding took place almost a year after the engagement, which the couple announced in August 2022.

The celebration took place in the Zahran Palace in Amman, where in the presence of members of the royal family of Jordan and 140 guests, among whom were representatives of other royal families and heads of foreign states, the Islamic marriage ceremony “Katb al-Kitab” was held.

Related materials:

Young people met while studying at the elite Royal College in Jordan. They were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

See also White Juniors prepares to meet Palestine in the Arab Cup I met Raiva through my friend and former classmate. I consider myself lucky because it’s not every day you meet a person like Raiva Hussein bin AbdullahCrown Prince of Jordan

The crown prince looked very pleased with the wedding. On his social media page, where Al Hussain has over three million followers, he wrote a lengthy post about his fiancee: “The Lord has blessed me by sending me Raiva, the love of my life and a true partner. I believe that marriage will bring warmth and peace to both of us. I pray that the divine blessing will accompany us further.”

More than 1,700 guests attended the wedding banquet. Among them were the King and Queen of the Netherlands, the honorary King of Spain Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia, as well as Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate. Entrepreneurs Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, US First Lady Jill Biden, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled bin Mohammad, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar and his wife Mozah, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and others also arrived at the celebration.

Earlier it was reported that during the wedding with the Bavarian Prince Ludwig, the bride fainted right in the church. She was given a glass of water to drink, and the wedding ceremony ended happily.