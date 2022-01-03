A resident of Moscow met a girl on a thematic site, after which he was deceived and lost a large amount of money, writes REN TV…

The Russian turned to the metropolitan police with a statement about the theft. He clarified that the swindler’s name is Alla and during the correspondence on the social network she invited the man to go to the drama theater. The Muscovite agreed, after which a new acquaintance threw him a link, which he had to follow, supposedly to buy tickets.

After reading the conditions, the man transferred the money – 3790 rubles per ticket, but the site gave an error. Having completed three transactions in a row, the Russian made several more operations to transfer funds, as a result of which 190 thousand rubles were debited from the card. Ultimately, the man lost about 200 thousand.

