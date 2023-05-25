The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a girl should pay 7,144 dirhams to her friend at work and compensate her with 1,000 dirhams, after the defendant used a phone line in her name and evaded paying the call bill.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against her co-worker, in which she demanded that she be compelled to pay her 7144 dirhams and compensate for 6000 dirhams and oblige her to pay fees and expenses, noting that the plaintiff had a friendship with the defendant as they both work at the same workplace, and asked her to extract a telephone service number provided that She paid the bills for the number, extracted a number and handed it over to her friend, but she did not pay the bills incurred in the amount of 7144 dirhams, and when she was asked to pay the amount, she delayed it.

During the hearing of the case, the defendant did not appear, so the court decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff, so I swore to her in the form: “I swear by Almighty God that I extracted the number and handed it over to the defendant to use it, and it entailed 7144 dirhams, which I paid from my own money, and that the defendant did not initiate to return the amount or Part of it and that her covenant is still occupied by me with the full amount, and God is a witness to what I say.

The court indicated that according to the law of evidence, the supplementary oath is nothing but a procedure that the judge takes on his own in his desire to investigate the truth in order to complete incomplete evidence when the case is devoid of complete evidence, pointing out that it saw from the letters between the plaintiff, the defendant and the presenter what constitutes preliminary evidence, but it It is not sufficient to form the court’s belief, and it was decided to direct the complementary oath to the plaintiff and she swore it according to the specified formula. Accordingly, the case has been established before the court and it has been proven that it is entitled to the claimed sum of money.

Regarding compensation in the amount of 1,000 dirhams for material damages, the court indicated that it was proven that the defendant had breached its obligation to fulfill the value of the plaintiff’s phone call bills, which has the error that leads to liability against her. From the gain and the loss incurred by her not benefiting from the amount, and the court ruled to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff 7144 dirhams and compensation of 1000 dirhams for the material damages incurred and obligating her to pay fees and expenses.