Soledad de Graciano, San Luis Potosí.- A five year old girl died and his father ended up injured, after he a van will hit them While They waited for the traffic light.

The events occurred on Wednesday afternoon. on the Rioverde Highwayin the municipality of Loneliness by Graciano Sanchez.

According to witnesses, father and daughter remained on the avenue at the height of the Technological Institute waiting for the traffic light to change.

When a van failed to stop, it came up and rear-ended them.

After the strong impact, some tubes that the truck was carrying fell on the girl’s head, causing his death.

Despite the fact that paramedics and The family was taken to the hospital.they could not save the life of the minor, the man remains delicate in health.

In the meantime, driver of the van He was arrested by the Municipal Police and was made available to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

Likewise, the Investigation Police (PDI) was in charge of the corresponding inquiries to establish responsibilities.