The accident occurred shortly after two in the afternoon at the Romareda stop

12/17/2024



Updated at 3:48 p.m.





A minor died this Tuesday, December 17, in Zaragoza as a result of an accident on the tram line.

The accident has occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. at the Romareda stopthe Zaragoza City Council has reported.

In these moments, the tram runs in a loop between the Los Olvidados and Mago de Oz stops and between Academia and Gran Vía, while an alternative bus service has been enabled for the section between Gran Vía and Los Olvidados.