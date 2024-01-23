The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a girl’s lawsuit in which she asked a young man to pay her an amount of 350,000 dirhams that she transferred to his account and his brother’s account as a loan. The court indicated that the plaintiff did not ask the defendant to take an oath that his debt to her would not be concerned with the amount claimed, and that transfers alone do not make Of which the amount is credited to the defendant.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that the ruling oblige him to pay her an amount of 350 thousand dirhams and a delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, noting that she owes the defendant the aforementioned amount under She transferred bank transfers to his and his brother’s accounts, upon his request, and when he was asked to return the amount, he refused to pay.

While the dispute was presented to the case preparation office, the defendant failed to appear, while the supervising judge decided to refer the case for investigation so that the plaintiff could prove that the defendant was concerned about the amount of the claim to her. The defendant had the right to deny this with all means of proof, and the plaintiff’s agent attached a memorandum in which he claimed the attached bank transfers.

For its part, the court explained that it is decided that the person who ordered the bank transfer from his account to another account must provide evidence to prove what he claims, namely that the transfer was in the form of a debt to the transferee, through legally prescribed methods of proof, and the beneficiary of the transfer is not obligated to prove that he is not indebted to the plaintiff. Pointing out that the transfers do not, by themselves, make the plaintiff a creditor of their value to the defendant, and she had to prove the validity of what she claims, namely that the amounts of those transfers are considered advances and a debt owed by the defendant.

The court indicated that there was nothing in the case papers to support the plaintiff in her requests other than her statements sent in her statement of claim, pointing out that it did not ask the court to prove its claim by any means of proof, nor did it ask for the defendant to swear an oath that his debt to her would not be concerned with the amount claimed. Therefore, the plaintiff, with her reluctance to prove that the amounts she transferred to the defendant’s account were a debt owed by him, the outcome of her request to recover the amounts of those transfers would be rejection, and the court ruled to reject the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.