The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a girl’s lawsuit in which she asked a young man to pay her an amount of 350,000 dirhams, which she transferred to his account and his brother’s account as a loan. The court indicated that the plaintiff did not ask the defendant to take an oath that his debt to her would not be concerned with the amount claimed, and that transfers alone do not It makes it a creditor of its value to the defendant.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she requested the ruling to oblige him to pay her an amount of 350 thousand dirhams, and a delay interest of 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorney’s fees, indicating that she owes the defendant the amount. The aforementioned was made through bank transfers to his account and to his brother, based on his request, and when he was asked to return the amount, he refused to pay.

During the presentation of the dispute to the case preparation office, the defendant failed to appear, while the supervising judge decided to refer the case for investigation, so that the plaintiff could prove that the defendant was concerned about the amount of the claim to her, and the defendant had the right to deny this with all means of proof, and the plaintiff’s agent attached a memorandum in which he claimed the attached bank transfers.

For its part, the court explained that it is stipulated that the person who ordered the bank transfer from his account to another account must provide evidence to prove what he claims, namely that the transfer was in the form of a debt to the transferee, through legally prescribed methods of proof, and the beneficiary of the transfer is not obligated to prove that he is not a debtor. To the plaintiff, noting that the transfers do not, by themselves, make the plaintiff a creditor of their value to the defendant, and she had to prove the validity of what she claims, namely that the amounts of those transfers are considered advances and debts owed by the defendant.

The court indicated that there was nothing in the case papers to support the plaintiff in her requests except her statements sent in her statement of claim, pointing out that it did not ask the court to prove its claim by any means of proof, nor did it ask for the defendant to swear an oath that his debt to her would not be concerned with the amount claimed. Therefore, the plaintiff, with her reluctance to prove that the amounts she transferred to the defendant’s account were a debt from him, the outcome of her request to recover the amounts of those transfers would be rejection, and the court ruled to reject the case, due to lack of evidence, and imposed the fees and expenses on the plaintiff.