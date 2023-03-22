The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases dismissed a case filed by a girl against another who demanded that she be obligated to pay 45,000 dirhams in compensation for the defendant causing scratches to her vehicle.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit demanding that another woman pay 25,000 dirhams to her according to what is fixed by the price offer to repair her vehicle and compensate her with 20,000 dirhams for the material and moral damage she suffered and oblige her to pay fees and expenses, noting that while her vehicle was in the indoor car parks in one of The commercial centers, the defendant, caused damage and damage to it represented by several scratches in separate places, and a criminal case was released from that incident, and the defendant was punished with a fine of 3000 dirhams, and attached a document to her claim, photocopies of the penal order, a copy of her vehicle ownership, and a vehicle repair price offer, Police inference records, and the identity of the defendant.

The court decided to assign an engineering expert specializing in cars, and in the next session set to pay the expertise assignment fees, it was found that the plaintiff did not appear and that the expertise trust fee was not paid. The defendant’s lawyer also attended, who petitioned to dismiss the case. The court stated in the reasoning behind the ruling that the plaintiff did not pay the fees for deputizing the engineering expert within the deadline granted to her, and did not appear to present any acceptable excuse for not paying the deposit, and then the court decides that the plaintiff’s right to uphold the ruling issued by appointing an expert is forfeited, noting that proving the plaintiff’s requests required deputation An engineering expert specializing in cars to fulfill these requests, which is a technical process for a specialized expert. The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is and oblige the complainant to pay fees and expenses.