The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a girl against a young man, who accused him of committing traffic violations with her vehicle, and demanded that he be obliged to pay them and transfer the black points to his traffic code.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that all violations amounting to 22 thousand and 945 dirhams, in addition to 42 black points, be transferred to the defendant’s traffic code, indicating that the defendant handed over her car as a trust, and temporarily, but he committed it with it. Violations, causing black points to be recorded, and he refused to bear the value of the violations and transfer the black points to his name. The plaintiff attached a support for her claim, copies of violation statements and a copy of car ownership, while the defendant submitted a responsive memorandum that contained a plea that the traffic court had no jurisdiction, and demanded that the lawsuit be dismissed.

The court explained in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the Traffic Law, the licensing authority must be notified of every transfer of ownership of a motor vehicle within 14 days by both parties to the transaction, and the holder of the first license remains responsible for the obligations arising from the use of the vehicle until the license is transferred to the party. The other, as Article 10 of the Minister of the Interior’s Resolution No. (178) of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures stipulates that the concerned authority must notify the vehicle owner of the details of the violations recorded on the vehicle. If it becomes clear to him that there is a violation that he did not commit, he must alert the driver who If someone commits a violation, he must contact the relevant authority within one month from the date of notification to pay the fine and be charged traffic points.

The court indicated that the papers were devoid of anything indicating that the plaintiff had informed the competent authorities to conduct an investigation to identify the person who committed the violations and the black points required to be transferred to the defendant’s traffic code. The papers were also devoid of anything indicating that the plaintiff had paid the value of those violations, and the court ruled to reject the case as it stands.