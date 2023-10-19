The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a lawsuit filed by a girl against a young man, demanding that he be obligated to pay her 170,000 dirhams in compensation for a “malicious” report he filed against her and which was filed.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay her 140 thousand dirhams as compensation for material and moral damages, and that he be obligated to pay the lawyer’s fees, amounting to 30 thousand, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in return for the fees, noting that the defendant filed a criminal complaint. against her, and it was filed by the Public Prosecution for lack of sufficient evidence, and this resulted in material and moral damages to her, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum, requesting that the case be dismissed.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the right to resort to the judiciary to defend the right protected by law is one of the legitimate public rights that are established for all, and that it does not entail accountability for compensation unless it is proven that whoever exercised this right deviated from what was assigned to it, and used it in an improper manner. Malicious in order to harm his opponent without the benefit he seeks from him, stressing that reporting crimes for which the Public Prosecution may file a criminal case is considered a right established for every person, and a duty for everyone who knows about them.

The court indicated that compensation for damage requires the fulfillment of the elements of responsibility, such as fault, damage, and a causal relationship, pointing out that the documents are devoid of anything indicating that the defendant lied in the report submitted against the plaintiff, especially since what is established in the decision to dismiss the criminal case from the Public Prosecution is not because the defendant lied, but rather Due to insufficient evidence, in addition to the fact that the filing decision was temporary, and therefore the element of error on the part of the defendant has not yet been proven, the lawsuit was filed without any basis, and the court ruled to reject the lawsuit as it stands, and imposed fees and expenses on the plaintiff.