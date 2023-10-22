The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court rejected a girl’s lawsuit. Another demanded 100,000 dirhams in compensation for being accused of slapping her. The court explained that resorting to the judiciary is a legitimate public right that is guaranteed to everyone.

In the details, a girl (of Asian nationality) filed a lawsuit against another (of the same nationality), in which she demanded that she be obliged to pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damage she suffered, due to the defendant opening a criminal report against her, in which she claimed that she had slapped her. In her own hands, while obligating her to pay the expenses and fees, but the prosecution’s investigations and camera recording showed that her claim was not true, and that there was no infringement, and therefore the report was filed due to insufficient evidence, and this led to harm to her and the intention of assaulting her, while the defendant appeared during the hearing of the case, and requested to be heard. Witnesses proving the incident.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the right to resort to the judiciary is one of the legitimate public rights that are established for everyone, and that it does not entail accountability with compensation, unless it is proven that whoever exercised this right deviated from what was assigned to him, and used it maliciously in order to harm his opponent without an interest.

The court indicated that the papers lacked anything proving that the defendant used her right to litigation arbitrarily, especially since this right is legitimate for any party in the event of evidence.

He has the right to initiate the lawsuit procedures, noting that the prosecution did not reject the request to open a criminal report against the plaintiff until after reviewing the photography and cameras, to determine the veracity of what the defendant claimed in her complaint, and it did not refer the defendant to the false report or take any action against her. Unless the lawsuit was filed without any basis, the court ruled to reject the lawsuit and obligate the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.