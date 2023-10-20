Psychologist Jones spoke about the attack of an elephant that broke her bones

The girl who was tried to be crushed by an elephant described her feelings with the phrase “all the bones broke at once.” The victim talks about how she managed to survive and recover from the attack, and why she is grateful for what happened told to The Guardian.

45-year-old Gemma Jones, a psychologist from the UK, said that in 2002 she and her friends traveled to Southeast Asia and Australia. At that time she was 24 years old. The girl was a relatively experienced traveler, but the trip, during which she had to wash in the street, wade through ponds with leeches and encounter huge spiders, was difficult for her. However, she wasn’t about to give up before she fulfilled her dream of riding an elephant. At that time, it was an extremely popular entertainment among tourists, and it didn’t even occur to her that this time something would go wrong.

The British woman recalls that when she first saw the elephant, she was struck by its size, as well as the fact that the saddle was a simple wooden board. Climbing onto the animal with her friend, she could not see either the ground on either side or the driver walking in front. Before she started riding, she heard something similar to a rumble and realized that the elephant was roaring. From the very first steps, the animal walked unevenly and kicked, and Jones immediately realized that she did not like what was happening.

After 10 minutes, the elephant stopped so abruptly that the girl almost flew out of her seat. Soon the animal stood up again, but continued on its way. When this happened three times, Jones knew something was wrong.

The driver's face suddenly turned pale. His look was full of fear, and I remember thinking, "This is not good." Then the mahout turned and ran, and the elephant rushed after him. I don't know how long we stayed on the seat: maybe a few seconds, maybe minutes Gemma Joneswoman who survived an elephant attack

The animal eventually tripped or may have deliberately thrown the female passengers off. Jones and a friend fell into the bushes. The British woman says that her glasses were broken, and the entire left side of her body from armpit to thigh was covered with abrasions. Still, she was relieved that it was all over. But the feeling was wrong.

I thought I was safe, that the elephant had disappeared. And suddenly I realized that he had not gone anywhere – he was still above us Gemma Joneswoman who survived an elephant attack

Jones remembers what happened next very vaguely. The elephant began to trample her underfoot and did not allow her to escape. He then grabbed her with his trunk several times and threw her to the ground. The British woman admits that all this time she was thinking about her family, and could not accept the possibility that her whole life would end at 24, and nothing good would happen to her anymore. After that, the elephant sank to the ground and rolled over Jones with all its weight. She admits that she felt like all her bones were breaking at that moment.

I felt the touch of the elephant's short bristly hair on my skin; and I remember how it blocked out the sun when it rolled over me again. I prepared myself for the end, for my skull to be crushed. Instead, the shadow disappeared. The next thing I remember is the light. The sun was shining in my face, but the elephant was not there Gemma Joneswoman who survived an elephant attack

Suddenly the driver appeared next to her, picked her up and carried her to the nearest huts. The numbness, she recalls, finally gave way to an all-encompassing and insurmountable pain. She was then driven for an hour in an SUV to the hospital along a bumpy road. There she was given a strong painkiller and x-rayed. He testified that there was a crack running through her entire pelvis, three ribs and a collarbone were broken, and there was internal bleeding. Despite this, surgery was not required.

Next, Jones faced painful rehabilitation and physical therapy. She is very grateful to her friends and hospital staff, who treated her very carefully, but, nevertheless, persistently forced her to exercise in order to restore her mobility.

At the hospital, she learned that her elephant had been borrowed from a neighboring community and was therefore stressed by being in unfamiliar territory. The mushers may also have not followed all necessary safety precautions. However, she never found out the true reason for the attack.

According to the publication, elephant attacks on people are rare in Thailand. Between 2016 and 2022, the National Parks Department recorded 135 fatalities: an average of about 22 per year. At the same time, 3.8 thousand elephants ride tourists every day.

The odds of being attacked by an elephant are a million to one, but if that happens, the chance of you surviving is a million to one. So I consider myself damn lucky Gemma Joneswoman who survived an elephant attack

Recovery proceeded quickly, and within a month she booked a ticket to Australia to continue her journey. The girl believed that this would be good for her, but what happened had a strong impact on her psychological state. Jones developed aerophobia: clouds blocking the sun reminded her of an elephant attack. Because of this, she had to undergo psychotherapy.

After living in Australia for a year, a British woman who previously worked in the human resources department decided to change jobs and trained as a psychologist. In 2007, five years after the incident, she traveled to Thailand, where she fed elephants in a reserve to get rid of her fear of them. Jones still works as a psychologist and specializes in palliative care and working with people with cancer.

The British woman believes that the elephant attack overall changed her life for the better. “I’ve learned so much about myself: I now know I can survive. “I know that you can suffer, you can feel pain, you can be alone and completely lose control of the situation, and that’s normal,” she told reporters. According to Jones, yoga helped her cope with the consequences of injury, both physical and psychological.

