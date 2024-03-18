User Reddit with the nickname myspace1991 told a story about how she accidentally found out her mother’s secret at a family holiday. According to the girl, her mother lent her sister several tens of thousands of dollars.

The narrator explained that she began working at age 16 and also helped around the house. Over time, her mother began to ask her to help her younger sister Sally financially. According to the heroine of the story, the girl earned more than her, but was often in debt.

“At age 30, my husband and I bought our first house. Sally seemed jealous, but she never showed it openly. Last year, Sally and her husband surprised everyone by buying a new townhouse in a prestigious area,” the girl recalled. During her sister's housewarming party, the heroine of the story accidentally heard her sister's husband say that without the help of Sally's mother they would not have been able to buy such a home. The narrator asked him what this meant and learned that her mother gave her youngest daughter 40 thousand dollars (approximately 3.7 million rubles at the current exchange rate) to buy a townhouse.

A few months later, the heroine decided to talk about this with Sally. During a conflict with her sister, the girl mentioned that their mother had given Sally a large sum. “Sally tearfully admitted that it was a gift from her mother. Our mother took this money from the inheritance she received after the death of our grandmother. With clear instructions not to tell me and my brothers,” the author of the post concluded. She felt that her mother had acted dishonestly towards her.

In the comments, users were outraged by the behavior of Sally and her mother. “Of course, the mother could have used her money as she wished. But your mother and sister hid it from you, and that’s wrong.” “The situation sucks. And your mother did something ugly. (…) If I were you, I would simply refuse to communicate with her,” they said.

Earlier, another girl spoke on Reddit about her boyfriend's terrible family secret. 19 years after the birth of his younger sister, the guy found out that she was his niece.