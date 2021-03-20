The Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a young man to pay 50 thousand dirhams to a girl whom she had paid on his behalf in a bail amount in a judicial execution file in a case filed against him by his ex-wife, and the court rejected the plaintiff’s request for compensation.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit before the Al Ain Court of First Instance, in which she is demanding that a young man pay her 60 thousand dirhams, as she paid 50 thousand bail to the defendant in a judicial execution file in a lawsuit filed by his ex-wife against him, in addition to 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for damages Material and moral injury suffered by the defendant’s act

She indicated that she had paid the sums to help him pay the sums owed to his ex-wife, which included her back and all other expenses of housing and others, and attached to the lawsuit a copy of the bank statement, and a copy of the payment receipt.

While the defendant’s defense submitted a memorandum demanding that the case be rejected, explaining that the plaintiff filed a malicious case, in retaliation from his client after he was not suspended from his association with her, as he assured her of the existence of vigorous efforts to return to his ex-wife, which prompted her to file the case.

The court decided to address the Execution Department for the statement of the applicant for depositing in the execution file in the personal status lawsuit, as the department’s letter indicated that the complainant sponsored the defendant, and that she came on another day, and paid the amounts due according to receipts issued by the secretariats department.

The court clarified in the merits of its ruling that it is proven from the case papers, that the complainant has guaranteed the defendant, according to which the complainant is entitled to the amount subject of the claim, and the defendant shall refer to the defendant for what she has paid on him in the execution file, indicating at the same time that she is not entitled to compensation for not submitting what is supported and proven to be damaging. Especially since she voluntarily guaranteed him, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 50 thousand dirhams while obliging him to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.





