A family is in mourning after a terrible accident that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, where two minors lost their lives and another is torn between life and death in Juarez City, Chihuahua.

In the early hours of the morning, a 7 year old girl and an 8 year old boy, They lost their lives when the van in which they were traveling crashed violently against a concrete wall on the Juan Gabriel road, at Jiménez Street.

According to the first reports, the driver of the vehicle, identified as the children's fatherlost control of the car, leading to the tragedy that left the family in mourning, reported the media El Bordo.

According to reports, the accident It occurred due to the excessive speed at which the Ford Explorer truck was traveling. Despite the driver's efforts, the victims were thrown out of the vehicle due to failure to wear a seat belt, resulting in fatal injuries to the minors.

In addition to the deaths, One more minor was seriously injured in the accident and was rushed to code red to receive medical attention. The mother of the minors also suffered serious injuries, while the driver and father of the victims was unharmed.

The authorities have announced that breathalyzer tests will be carried out to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, although early indications suggest he was not drunk.