The Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit forcing a young man to return 50,000 dirhams to a girl, after she was unable to prove that he owed her the amount.

The girl claimed that she gave the young man the amount as a debt, based on a bank transfer from her account to his account.

When she asked him to return the amount, he refused without any legal justification.

The young man submitted a memorandum of response to the lawsuit, demanding that it be rejected and that the plaintiff be obligated to pay fees and expenses.

The court stated that the plaintiff is demanding the amount as it arises from a debt she owes. She presented transfer receipts from a bank, noting that bank transfers do not make the plaintiff a creditor.

She pointed out that the lawsuit papers lacked anything that supported her requests other than her sent statements.

She also did not ask for an oath from the defendant not to hold him responsible for the amount. The court ruled to reject the case and ordered the plaintiff to pay expenses.