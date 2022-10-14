A girl accused a young man with whom she had a social relationship, of seizing 3.2 million dirhams borrowed from her, in addition to a number of bank checks signed without specifying their value and issuing them in his favour. The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims rejected the case.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, demanding that he return 3.2 million dirhams to her, and oblige him to return the checks withdrawn from her bank account.

The plaintiff indicated that there was a social relationship between her and the young man, and he asked her to lend him a sum of money to work on real estate projects that would generate great profits for them. Its history was used in the field of his investments as a guarantee for the purchase of some real estate in installments, and because of her confidence in him, she handed him checks.

She added that she asked the young man to return the sums and checks he had received from her, but he did not respond, so she filed a criminal complaint against him, and during the consideration of the complaint, he submitted copies of the checks after he filled out her data. Financial deposits of cash in the defendant’s account and bank transfers.

For his part, the defendant submitted a reply memorandum in which he pleaded not to accept the case for filing it in a manner other than the way prescribed by law. He also pleaded not to accept the case because the case statement did not include the report of a consultant expert, and he denied all the allegations contained in the statement of claim, noting that the plaintiff owes him as he handed it over 2.8 One million dirhams to invest the amount, and guarantee checks were issued to him to pay the amount, and at the end of it, he requested a ruling that the case was not accepted, and the case was rejected for lack of validity and evidence.

In the ruling, the court stated that the plaintiff did not provide proof of the fact that the defendant borrowed the amount in question from her, and the papers were devoid of any evidence that the defendant asked her to lend him cash, and her statements were sent without evidence, and that the defendant admitted in the penal communication to transfer the plaintiff Amounts of cash in his account and he paid that she made that transfer in payment of the debt owed in his favour. She indicated that the defendant’s acknowledgment of transferring sums of money into his account proves the fact that the money was transferred to him, but it does not prove the reason for the transfer of that amount is the fact of the loan claimed by the plaintiff, especially since the defendant pays that the plaintiff transferred the sums to him in payment of the debt owed by her, what is with the plaintiff’s request Concerning these amounts, it was unsupported by reality and the law, and it must be rejected.

The court rejected the request to retrieve the checks, noting that the plaintiff did not provide any evidence for her claim, and the defendant also argued that the plaintiff had issued the checks to him in payment of the indebtedness in her arrears, and that the checks were considered as evidence of the indebtedness of the drawer to the beneficiary, and accordingly the request is The plaintiff had come without his support from reality and the law, which must be rejected

The court ruled to reject the case and obligate the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.