The Court of Appeal in Abu Dhabi overturned a court of first instance ruling rejecting a girl’s lawsuit that demanded a young man who promised to marry to return the 450,000 dirhams he had borrowed from her, and the court ruled that the young defendant should pay the girl 78,200 dirhams in the value of bank transfers made from the plaintiff’s account to his account.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man demanding that he be obligated to pay her an amount of 450 thousand and 700 dirhams and the legal interest at 12%, indicating that the young man was her promise to marry and deluded her that he wanted to establish the marital home, so she made many bank transfers to his account, as she delivered him Other sums in cash, while the defendant submitted a reply memorandum stating that the plaintiff was a lot of borrowing and advances from it, and the total sums borrowed from him exceeded 300 thousand dirhams, in addition to the gifts that he used to buy for her, and only a little of those sums were paid, pointing out that The bank account on which the plaintiff relies, the sum of the transfers in it does not exceed only 78 thousand and 200 dirhams, and he requested the ruling to reject the case.

The girl stated that she had no witnesses to the case, and that she was ready to take the complementary oath, and the court of first instance decided to dismiss the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses, noting that she based her judgment on the plaintiff’s failure to prove the defendant’s liability for the claimed sums, and not to prove that the sums are the subject of the transfers Banking was a debt.

The judiciary did not gain acceptance from the plaintiff, so she appealed and reproached the appealed ruling that was wrong in applying the law, noting that the young man’s admission that she had transferred an amount of 78 thousand and 200 dirhams to him, which is considered a judicial acknowledgment, his argument had to be activated, especially since he failed to prove the validity of what he claims He was lending her money, and she demanded that he pay her 450 thousand 700 dirhams and the legal interest.

The Court of Appeal stated that the appellate’s obituary violating the verdict of the First Instance Court of Fixed Papers regarding the appellant’s acknowledgment of transferring it to his account in the amount of 78 thousand and 200 dirhams is a clear obituary. He did not deny that she entered his bank account, and then the burden of proof has shifted to him to prove that he is free of this debt, its expiration, or the reason for it.

The court ruled to cancel the appealed ruling regarding the refusal of the appellant to recover the amount of bank transfers, obligating the young man to pay the girl 78 thousand and 200 dirhams, and obligated the young man to pay fees and expenses of two degrees.

The young man accused the girl of borrowing 300 thousand dirhams from him and did not pay it back.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

