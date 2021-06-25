A (Gulf) young man assaulted the sanctity of the private life of a (Gulf) girl, and published her photos through the “Snapchat” program, after she gave him the passcode for her account, without thinking about the consequences of that, and a total civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to oblige the young man to lead to the girl. 7,464 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damage he sustained, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees

The Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah had referred the accused to the Criminal Court, on charges of infringing the sanctity of her private life, publishing her photos using an information technology means, and exploiting communication devices to hurt her feelings for an illegal purpose. The Criminal Court fined the accused 5,000 dirhams.

In detail, a girl filed a lawsuit, in which she stated that a young man had assaulted the sanctity of her private life, and published her pictures via “Snapchat”, which caused material damage, as a result of publishing her pictures on social networking sites, and caused her in a state of tension and anxiety, her hospitalization, and examinations. Analyzes, and her frequent visits to doctors, the police and the Public Prosecution, to report the incident, and her spending of money, as well as moral damage, which was represented by her feeling grief and sadness, as a result of what he had done, and the consequent impact on her reputation and her chance of marriage.

The young man’s attorney demanded that the case be dismissed, for lack of proof of validity, and the absence of the legal and realistic basis for legal responsibility, as the penal order did not include merits, and it was not proven that a harmful act was committed, and it was not proven that he published pictures of the plaintiff or defamed her, pointing out that the plaintiff, in turn, contributed to The damage she claims, by giving her her own account number to the young man, and therefore the elements of tort responsibility were not available, and he demanded that the case be dismissed, and the claimant be obligated to pay fees and expenses.

In the ruling, the court confirmed that it was established in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the young man admitted to entering the girl’s “Snapchat” program, after she gave him the password, as it was found from the search and investigation report that there were pictures of the girl in the program, pointing out that the court sees that the young man was wrong. Because he entered through an information technology means the girl’s account in cases other than those authorized by law, and he was convicted by the Criminal Court of that.

She explained that the girl had suffered material damage, represented by making the fees for photographing the case file and following it up, as evidenced by the receipts attached to the lawsuit, and the court estimated the value of the material damage at 464 dirhams.

She added that the young man’s entry into the girl’s account through the “Snapchat” program, and seeing her photos, and keeping them, is a violation of her privacy, and an infringement on her, which makes the moral damage that she inflicted fixed, because of the sadness and fear she felt about the possibility of publishing her photos and exploiting them for other purposes, and she appreciates it. The court has a value of 7,000 dirhams, and the court ordered the young man to pay the girl 7,464 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage she suffered, and obligated him to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

