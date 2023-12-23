About 300 cars with foreign license plates are stuck in a traffic jam on the border between Poland and the Russian Federation

A giant traffic jam has formed on the border between Russia and Poland. Eyewitnesses report that about 300 cars with foreign license plates accumulated at the entrance.

In particular, cars with German, Czech and Belgian registration numbers were spotted at the checkpoint. Approvedthat the congestion is associated with a massive flow of citizens from Europe to relatives and friends in the Kaliningrad region for the holidays.

Crossing the border by car takes at least 12 hours

A 40-second video posted on social media showed a long line of cars. Some drivers abandoned their parked vehicles. The author of the video clarified that the traffic jam at the Mamonovo-Grzechotki checkpoint formed on Friday, December 22, and the average waiting time at the border exceeds 12 hours.

Drivers claim that traffic congestion in this area continues to increase, as Polish border guards allow about three cars per hour through the crossing. At the same time, the situation at the Bezledy – Bagrationovsk point is better: about 12 cars pass there per hour to Russia.

Poland previously banned the entry of cars registered in Russia

Since September 17, Poland has introduced a ban on the entry into the country of passenger cars that are registered in Russia. The head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminski, then noted that the ban on Russian trucks had been in effect before, and now “no Russian vehicle will enter Poland.”

On September 10, the European Union announced a ban on the entry of Russians with personal smartphones and cars. Later, the European Commission revised this decision, softening the measures applied

Estonia also banned the entry of cars from Russia. Moreover, Russian tourists were urged to refrain from traveling by car to Lithuania and Latvia.

Related materials:

Serious congestion was also recorded at the borders with other countries.

At the end of November, huge traffic jams formed on the Russian-Georgian border after the closure of the Verkhny Lars checkpoint – many cars and more than two thousand heavy trucks accumulated there. The phenomenon was associated with the abundance of snow on the route, and the possibility of avalanches could not be ruled out.

At the same time, the Finnish authorities began to alternately close border crossings on the land border with Russia due to the large influx of refugees from Iraq, Syria and Somalia who were arriving in the country.

As a result, a kilometer-long traffic jam of trucks formed at the Russian checkpoint Lyuttya in Karelia. Confused truckers complained that the border closure could put them out of work.