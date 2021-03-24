A gigantic 400-meter long container ship has run aground in the Suez Canal due to a gust of wind and the Egyptian authorities are now struggling to free this sea passage, one of the busiest trade routes in the world. The ‘Ever Given’, a vessel of more than 219,000 tons, was heading to Rotterdam (Holland) from Asia, before being crossed.

While working to unblock the container ship, canal authorities ordered the opening of another section in both directions to help free up traffic. Dozens of boats are waiting to pass through the canal. According to maritime sources, 30 ships are immobilized at the north entrance and another three in the south.

Richness’ fountain



The canal is an essential source of income for Egypt, to which it contributed 5.61 billion dollars (4.7 billion euros) last year. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi announced in 2015 a project to develop the canal in order to reduce waiting time and double the number of vessels using it by 2023.

Through the Suez Canal, which is currently 193.30 km long and 24 meters deep, 10% of international maritime trade passes. Conceived at the initiative of Ferdinand de Lesseps, a French businessman and diplomat, the colossal project to connect the Red Sea and the Mediterranean took ten years of work, between 1859 and 1869, in which one million Egyptians participated, according to the authorities. Tens of thousands of them died during the colossal works.

Maritime link between Europe and Asia, this route allowed that the ships did not have to go around the African continent, passing through the dreaded Cape of Good Hope, but it has also experienced several wars and years of inactivity. Its history was particularly marked by the pivotal year of 1956, when on July 26 Gamal Abdel Nasser, newly elected president, nationalized the Suez Canal.